Seasonal affective disorder, and how Kentucky's severe weather stretch impacts symptoms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cold, cloudy weather can cause gloomy emotions. For some, seasonal sadness goes deeper than just being a feeling. Major depressive disorder with seasonal patterns, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) causes mood changes and symptoms similar to depression but based on the time of the year.

Clinician educator Natasha Painter started working at mental health care outlet New Vista to help guide people through change.

“Empowering people is something that I’m passionate about,” Painter said. “I know that people have the strengths within themselves to reach any goal that they want to reach.”

While SAD shares symptoms with depression, Painter said there is a way to tell a difference between the two.

“Compared to like major depressive disorder, the criteria is you experience these symptoms for at least two weeks. With seasonal affective disorder it is experienced for the duration of the season most of the time, and then it dissipates once the season is changed. A lot of people experience it in the winter and there's also some people who experience it in the summer.”

Seasonal affective disorder can occur during any of the seasons. Harsher weather conditions, like the snow and flooding we saw across the Commonwealth in January and February, can negatively affect people and strengthen symptoms.

“A lot of people lost their homes or weren’t able to go to work and weren’t able to provide for their families because of that,” shared Painter. “Same with the snow. If you get snowed in and you can’t go to work, not everybody is as privileged as me who can work from home if need be. Then you lose that pay for that day."

“If there's like this year where there were multiple days, then that can cause a lot of stress financially and also not being able to get out and socialize. With all of that, I think it definitely impacts the intensity.”

With her way of empowering people, Painter shared steps on how to possibly prevent SAD symptoms from taking over when seasons change.

According to Painter, it starts with “scheduling things that you know brings you joy during those times that you know it's going to be a little bit more difficult. Trying to find things that produce that serotonin and all of those good hormones that make us feel good.”

Whether dealing with SAD or major depression, do not try and take it on alone.

“It is okay to not be okay,” said Painter “We're not always going to be at 100% and sometimes we need that extra support to get back to where we want to be or to get to where we want to be.”

If you would like to seek mental help or learn more about New Vista, you can visit here.

