Seasonal virus killing Kentucky white-tailed deer at significantly increased rate from 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — There have been 200 reports so far this year of hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. In 2024, there were seven reports, which Fish & Wildlife officials say is a dramatic increase.

State wildlife veterinarian Dr. Christine Casey told LEX18 the virus has been confirmed in Scott, Warren, Wayne and Lyon counties. She said several several other counties are waiting on results.

The disease is spread through biting flies, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials. Deer become lethargic and feverish, and often die by water.

"Our last bad year was 2017 and we received over 3000 reports," said Dr. Casey. "It can have a pretty big impact on the population on local levels."

Dr. Casey said there's no concern to humans or their pets. She says the virus is seasonal, and the surge will likely die down by the end of September.

