Secretary Noem tours Kentucky following President Trump's disaster declaration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Secretary Kristi Noem visited Kentucky Wednesday after President Trump granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth on Monday.

The President's action will make federal funding available for people in several Kentucky counties.

"My message from President Trump is he knew we were coming here, he wanted all of you to know he's ready to help and respond and support and is thinking of everybody here and that him and Melania wish everyone well," said Secretary Noem.

After the tour in impacted areas, she went to Frankfort to meet with state and federal officials.

"These funds are critical for our communities and our families and we appreciate both of their support in our time of need," said Governor Andy Beshear.

The 23rd flood related death was announced this week.

"These are Kentuckians deeply missed in their communities and we hope everyone across the country will pray for them, but then support them in every way possibly in the coming days, months and years," said Beshear.

During the discussion, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson explained what the Commonwealth needs most.

"Critical infrastructure needs are waste water systems, our drinking water systems, several of them were inundated in the flow, shorted out their circuit board to the pumps and things of that nature," said Gibson.

He said there are still other big issues. Twenty state bridges are out, and the massive amounts of debris have been a problem.

"Even after the initial flood came, we found that many people were isolated beyond passable roads, they weren't necessarily drowning in their homes but they couldn't get out," said Gibson.

The response by FEMA to help Kentuckians, sparked questions Wednesday about the future of the agency.

"I don't think there's any agreement that there should be cuts, there's agreement that this should be a smaller agency with less bureaucracy so that people get more help," said Noem.

The federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as help for business owners.