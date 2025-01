BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — I-64 eastbound at Exit 113 is closed due to a vehicle collision at the 116 mile marker on Wednesday, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in a Facebook post.

Traffic is being re-rerouted onto US-60 East, Charles said.

Avoid the area if possible as emergency personnel continue to work the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.