Coroner on scene at multi-vehicle collision on I-64 in Woodford County

UPDATE: Sept. 12 at 9 p.m.
An LEX 18 crew on the scene of a collision along I-64 in Woodford County has confirmed that the coroner is on scene.
The collision appears to have involved multiple semi-trucks. I-64 westbound still remains closed as crews continue to work.
According to Ready Frankfort, the roadway will remain for another four to five hours.
Avoid the area if possible.
UPDATE: Sept. 12 at 8:10 p.m.
Ready Frankfort reports that eastbound traffic has begun to move slowly.
Original Story:
A section of east and westbound I-64 in Woodford County is closed following a multi-vehicle collision, Ready Frankfort reports.
According to the agency, the collision happened near the interstate rest stops.
Drivers will need to utilize US 421 and US 60 for detour.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.