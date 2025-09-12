Coroner on scene at multi-vehicle collision on I-64 in Woodford County

UPDATE: Sept. 12 at 9 p.m.

An LEX 18 crew on the scene of a collision along I-64 in Woodford County has confirmed that the coroner is on scene.

The collision appears to have involved multiple semi-trucks. I-64 westbound still remains closed as crews continue to work.

According to Ready Frankfort, the roadway will remain for another four to five hours.

Avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE: Sept. 12 at 8:10 p.m.

Ready Frankfort reports that eastbound traffic has begun to move slowly.

Original Story:

A section of east and westbound I-64 in Woodford County is closed following a multi-vehicle collision, Ready Frankfort reports.

According to the agency, the collision happened near the interstate rest stops.

Drivers will need to utilize US 421 and US 60 for detour.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AERXHvDPV/

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.