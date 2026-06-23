Section of I-75 in Fayette County set to be impacted by rolling roadblocks Wednesday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Rolling roadblocks along sections of I-75 northbound and southbound in Fayette County are scheduled for Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m., KYTC Distirct 7 reports.

According to the agency, the roadblocks will allow for the relocation of a KU electrical line to continue construction on the roadway's sound wall. The work is part of a larger project set to widen I-75 and reduce congestion along the corridor from Paris Pike to the I-64/I-75 split.

The roadblocks will begin at 9:30 a.m. on I-75 southbound near the 118 mile marker and I-75 northbound near mile marker 108. They're set to be completed by 3 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to expect delays in the area and drive with caution.

Find more information on the project here.