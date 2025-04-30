Section of I-75 SB in Rockcastle County shut down due to semi-truck collision

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A section of I-75 southbound near the 71-mile marker in Mount Vernon is shut down until further notice following a vehicle collision involving two semi-trucks.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, one of those trucks is confirmed to be carrying hazardous materials.

"Our team is working alongside other emergency responders to secure the area and mitigate any potential risks to the public," MVFD said on social media.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek other routes while crews clear the scene.