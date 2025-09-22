Section of Leestown Road shut down following 'serious collision'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leestown Road at Bradley Lane in Lexington is shut down to traffic in both directions until further notice due to a "serious collision," lexwrecks reports.

According to the agency, outbound Leestown Road is shut down at Masterson Station Drive.

TRAFFIC ALERT / SERIOUS COLLISION:

Leestown Rd at Bradley Ln -

The roadway is shut down in both directions until further notice. Outbound Leestown Rd is being shut down at Masterson Station Dr. pic.twitter.com/DEgXwZbzhE — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 22, 2025

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.