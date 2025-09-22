Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Section of Leestown Road shut down following 'serious collision'

Image.jfif
LEX 18
Image.jfif
Traffic Alert
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leestown Road at Bradley Lane in Lexington is shut down to traffic in both directions until further notice due to a "serious collision," lexwrecks reports.

According to the agency, outbound Leestown Road is shut down at Masterson Station Drive.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18