1 person with injuries after driving into building on Winchester Road

Update: June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

One person is with injuries after driving into a building on Winchester Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lexington Fire, crews responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road just before 3:30. When they arrived, they located significant damage to the building.

LFD reports that one person was transported with "what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries."

All lanes of Winchester Road have now reopened.

Original Story:

All outbound lanes of Winchester Road between Liberty Road and East Loudon Avenue are currently shut down after a vehicle drove into a building Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lexwrecks, the inbound left lane is also blocked. Traffic is being diverted to Liberty Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.