Sections of I-75 in Scott County reopen following morning traffic impactors, Paris Pike remains shut down

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two traffic impactors, including a vehicle collision, left sections of I-75 closed in Scott County Sunday morning.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, northbound I-75 at the 124 mile marker was closed after a semi-truck flipped in the roadway.

A separate collision on southbound I-75 at the 128 mile marker shut down that section of roadway, after tow truck availability was limited.

Both sections of roadway have now reopened.

As of Sunday morning, both lanes of Paris Pike near Newtown Pike remain closed following downed power lines.