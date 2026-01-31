Seeking justice: Local animal care and control facility reminisces on dog rescue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animal control officers at the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control center are reminiscing about a great dog rescue that occurred last year.

The facility made a Facebook post Friday morning expressing gratitude for the progress that four dogs made in the past year after they were rescued from a neglectful and unsanitary situation.

Last year, the Lexington Police Department responded to a residence on York Street and arrested an occupant on narcotics and firearm charges. Lexington police then contacted the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control center regarding four underweight dogs living in unsanitary conditions.

"Inside the home, our Animal Control Officers found four dogs living in deplorable, unsanitary conditions. The dogs were severely underweight, with hips, ribs, and spines clearly visible, and were suffering from multiple health concerns," the animal care facility wrote in the post.

Lexington animal control then seized all four dogs from the property. Dog owners, Raymond Gardner and Chelsea Schultz were charged under the local cruelty ordinance. The post writes that Gardner pushed back on having his dogs seized from him, stating that he intended to breed the dogs for profit.

Since the dog rescue, Gardner has accepted a guilty plea for his charges.

"We are grateful we were able to remove these animals from such conditions. No animal should ever be forced to live this way. Our officers work each case to the best of their ability, present evidence to the courts to seek justice, and strive to place seized animals with our rescue partner the Lexington Humane Society," the post writes.

To report animal abuse or neglect, animal control dispatch at the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control center can be reached at (859) 255-9033.