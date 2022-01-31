Sen. Rand Paul's re-election campaign raises nearly $4 million in final quarter of 2021

(LEX 18) — Sen. Rand Paul's campaign says the incumbent senator has raised almost $4 million in the final quarter of 2021.

The new contributions bring his campaign total to $14 million throughout 2021. His campaign also says Sen. Paul has $8 million in cash on hand.

"Individuals from every corner of the commonwealth, along with those who stand for liberty nationwide, continue to support Dr. Paul’s movement," said Jake Cox, Deputy Campaign Manager. "Dr. Paul proudly opposes defunding the police, continued lockdowns, and the outrageous spending that has caused inflation to skyrocket to record highs. This latest quarter just goes to show his message is widely resonating with voters everywhere."

Over 250,000 donors contributed to Sen. Paul's re-election campaign in 2021, including 89,508 donations this last quarter.

"Voters know that Dr. Paul will return to the Senate and continue to stand up for the same principles he's stood for since first elected in 2010: fiscal responsibility, government accountability, and liberty for all," said Cox.

LEX 18 News is still waiting on official FEC numbers. As of now, Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker hasn't filed his updated figures yet.

A recent poll released by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy says Senator Paul holds a 55% to 39% advantage over Booker. 6% are undecided.