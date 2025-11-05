Senator McConnell delivers Senate floor message on Louisville UPS plane crash

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — Senator Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to speak on the UPS plane crash in Louisville that left multiple people dead and several injured as the community grapples with the tragedy.

"The death toll from last evening's UPS cargo crash has risen throughout the day," McConnell said. "For the families of these victims, and for the injured survivors being treated at area hospitals, life will never be the same."

McConnell noted in his speech that the city serves as a global shipping hub where business supplies, consumer goods and packages pass through UPS Worldport around the clock.

McConnell continued, "They take pride in their work, and their community takes pride in them. That's why this crash cuts so deep."

The tragedy prompted Jefferson County schools and many local businesses to close as the community mourns. Local first responders from police, fire and EMS departments responded to the scene to provide aid.

McConnell added that he has spoke with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and confirmed that federal resources are being deployed to assist with the response. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are involved in the investigation.

"I want them to know that their representatives here in Washington are making sure that every federal resource they need is on the ground or headed that way soon," McConnell said.