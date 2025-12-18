Senior Christmas parade brings holiday cheer throughout Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some of Lexington's assisted living residents grabbed their mittens and hats on Thursday, bundling up to feel the holiday spirit during the Silver Lexington's annual senior Christmas parade.

"It's something we talk about all year, it's amazing," Co-owner of the senior living placement service Susan Neville said.

The heartwarming event was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the chilly temps, residents of 30 different assisted living facilities throughout Lexington took to the streets to catch a glimpse of Santa and feel the love of the community.

Neville said that people begin to call her in October and ask when the parade is scheduled for.

"Some communities we go through the residents will be out and sometimes we can see them in the window waving and smiling and we still slow down and wave to those who can't come outside," she said.

The smiles continues to be the reason why the parade returns year after year, because Christmas cheer knows no age.

"It's just is a reminder of the season and what it's all about," Neville said.