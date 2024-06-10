Senior citizen interning with the City of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 38 years, Lexington has offered a senior citizen internship program. The group of 50 and above men and women learn how local government works.

On Monday morning, these senior citizens started internships with the city of Lexington.

"Five days of very intense meetings with these decision makers and government," Chuck Ellinger, Fayette County Representative, said.

The interns are learning how local government works, from how council meetings are run to how city budgets are analyzed to how to become more involved.

"A lot of people don't know the process to participate," Ellinger said.

Robert Boggs addressed this need back in 2017 and has volunteered ever since. The experience allows him to have conversations that will help not just seniors but also the city of Lexington as a whole.

"There is more understanding with each other and what the city is doing," Boggs said.

In one week, these senior citizens learn as much as possible about how local government works in Fayette County, which gives them a sense of pride in their community.

"I've never had one person ever say I felt like that was a waste of time. Everybody usually leaves with a great appreciation of how the city is doing," Ellinger said.

"I am so proud of Lexington. I did not know we had such a great city," Boggs said.