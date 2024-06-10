EKU announces Kyle Moats as new Vice President and Director of Athletics

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University has announced that Kyle Moats will be the new Vice President and Director of Athletics.

According to a release, Moats came to EKU after 15 years as the Director of Athletics at Missouri State University and brought nearly 34 years of experience. He served 14 years at the Univerisity of Kentucky Athletics Department and served four years at the University of Louisville.

EKU says that his duties will begin on July 1 and an introductory press conference will be held on June 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the EKU Center for the Arts. The event will be open to the public.

For more information and to read what EKU President David McFaddin says about the new hire, go to EKU Selects Kyle Moats as Next Vice President and Director of Athletics - Eastern Kentucky University Athletics (ekusports.com).