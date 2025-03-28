'Setting furniture on fire will not be tolerated': Lexington police prepare for Sweet 16 game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department released a video on Friday morning reminding the public to "celebrate responsibly," as the Wildcats are set to make their mark in the Sweet 16 game.

In the video, Commander Sam Murdock with the LPD Bureau of Special Operations detailed the expectations that the department has for the public when celebrations ensue.

"If y'all are engaged in celebratory behavior and consuming alcohol, please have a designated driver, or utilize a ride share service, Murdock stated. "Criminal acts such as destruction of property, tumultuous behavior, disorderly conduct, or setting items or furniture on fire will not be tolerated."

Lieutenant Chris Van Brackel with the LPD Traffic Section also reminded drivers to be patient and be aware of their surroundings as traffic officers will be on the road directing traffic.