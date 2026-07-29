Several cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Franklin County, health department reports

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Franklin County Health Department is reporting that several cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed in Franklin County.

Legionella bacteria can be found in both natural and man-made water sources, and is not known the spread from person to person.

The public can develop Legionnaires’ disease, considered a serious form of pneumonia, or a milder respiratory illness called Pontiac Fever after breathing in small water droplets containing the bacteria.

Symptoms typically include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and pneumonia. Less common symptoms include diarrhea, nausea or confusion.

Those who develop the disease typically recover after taking antibiotics.

"The bacteria thrive in large, complex water systems, particularly those with extensive plumbing networks, water heaters, storage tanks, stagnant water or inconsistent maintenance," FCHD said. "These conditions are more commonly found in large buildings with complex plumbing systems."

According to the agency, the number of cases remain low and no source has been identified. FCHD’s Environmental and Epidemiology teams are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working with community partners to determine if there is any common sources of the bacteria.

The public can reduce their risk of contracting the disease by regularly cleaning household devices that produce water mist, setting water heaters to 140 degrees and regularly flushing them, and cleaning and maintaining water devices.

