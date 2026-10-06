Several inmates facing new charges after Whitley County jail attack and escape

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police shared new information Tuesday on what led up to the escape of 42-year-old Charles Randle from the Whitley County Detention Center.

State Police said Randle escaped from the jail around 11 p.m. Sunday after several inmates took control of the jail and injured several deputy jailers. According to KSP, a preliminary investigation determined that while a deputy jailer was patrolling the inside of the cells, four inmates waited for the door to open, at which time they caught and held the door to escape to the control room.

Police searching for escaped inmate in Whitley County

The inmates were identified as 55-year-old James Fields, of Ashcamp, KY, 19-year-old Roy Cox, of Corbin, KY, 45-year- old Anthony Tucker, of Corbin, KY, and Charles Randle.

According to State Police, while in the control room, three of the inmates (Randle, Cox and Fields) allegedly attacked several deputy jailers. One jailer was hit in the head with a mop bucket. Another was stabbed with a pencil. A third was sprayed in the face with OC spray.

State Police said Randle ran from the jail before troopers arrived to restore order and regain control of the facility.

According to KSP, Randle was on the run until late Monday night before he was captured.

According to State Police, after the incident Roy Cox and James Fields were charged with 3 counts of Assault 1st Degree- Police Officer, 3 counts of Attempted Murder 1st Degree, and one count of Attempted Escape 1st Degree.

Anthony Tucker was charged with 3 counts of Complicity to Commit Assault 1st Degree- Police Officer, 3 counts of Complicity to Commit Attempted Murder 1st Degree, and one count of Attempted Escape 1st Degree.

Charles Randle was charged with 3 counts of Assault 1st Degree- Police Officer, 3 counts of Attempted Murder 1st Degree, and one count of Escape 1st Degree.

State Police said the deputy jailers who were injured during the assault were transported to Baptist Health in Corbin and the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital by Whitley County EMS for their injuries, where they were treated and later released.

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