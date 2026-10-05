Police searching for escaped inmate in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Whitley County who authorities say may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

According to state police, 42-year-old Charles Blake Randle escaped from the Whitley County Detention Center on Sunday night. Several police departments and agencies responded to the detention center on Kentucky Highway 92 West in Williamsburg at approximately 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned several jail staff members had been assaulted and that Randle had escaped from the facility.

Randle is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said Randle fled on foot into a wooded area near the detention center, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities said Randle was being held on rape and sexual abuse charges at the time of his escape.

Law enforcement agencies are using air support, K-9 units and additional resources to search the area.

Police are warning the public not to approach Randle if he is seen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 11 immediately.

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