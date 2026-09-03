How Kentucky's first Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner coordinator aims to expand rural access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky has its first statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) coordinator, a role created as a result of a new law that took effect in July. It's designed to expand access to sexual assault resources across the state.

Melissa Gilpin, who spent more than 20 years as a SANE in Bowling Green, was selected for the position by the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

"Honestly, this is a dream job," Gilpin said.

A SANE is a registered nurse with additional training to provide medical care and forensic exams for people who have experienced sexual assault. SANE nurses have been practicing in Kentucky since 1996.

"It's really very patient-centered, and then SANEs have additional education and knowledge on the type of trauma experienced by sexual violence victims so they are able to help meet their needs in a much more holistic way," Gilpin said.

Gilpin received her SANE license in 2005 and was among the earliest nurses in the state to do so.

"I got my SANE license in 2005, and that license number at the time was 201. And back then the way the licensing worked, it, it was in order, right? So I was the 201st nurse in Kentucky to, to get a license," Gilpin said.

Kentucky currently has more than 500 SANE nurses, but most are concentrated in Lexington, Louisville, and Northern Kentucky. Gilpin's goal is to expand SANE healthcare to more rural areas of the state.

"If you know that there's specially trained nurse or healthcare professional that's there, it may give you more confidence that regardless of, um, the, the very small community you're gonna get the appropriate care and you're gonna understand what your resources are," Gilpin said.

She also aims to make SANE training more accessible and affordable for nurses who want it, with the ultimate goal of growing the number of trained nurses statewide.

"I want to build programs that are sustainable throughout the state so that nurses that want to seek this education without traveling long distances or paying high amounts," Gilpin said.

Gilpin was chosen by the Kentucky Board of Nursing to take on the role. Kelly Jenkins, Executive Director for the Kentucky Board of Nursing, says her experience and connections across Kentucky make her well-suited for the role.

"Melissa, with her knowledge and background, and already the contacts she has across the state," and "She's going to make a big impact," said Jenkins.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv

