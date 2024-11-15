Sexual assault reported on UK campus, police identify alleged suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the University of Kentucky released information on a sexual assault that reportedly occurred on the UK campus overnight on Nov. 10, with officials noting that an alleged suspect has been identified by the UK Police Department.

The department detailed that the victim was walking near the intersection of Rose Street and Euclid Avenue and that the suspect was unknown to the victim.

Further, the department has identified the suspect and is currently investigating the incident, a released advisory noted.

The advisory stated, "The University of Kentucky values a safe community for all students, staff and faculty, and visitors."

