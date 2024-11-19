Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lexington rental property owner, manager

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rental property owner and manager in Lexington is facing a lawsuit after allegedly "engaging in sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A press release from the department detailed that the lawsuit was filed against Adnan Shalash in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and names 12 owners of rental properties that were managed by Shalash.

“Sexual harassment by housing providers is an egregious abuse of power,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Women should never feel unsafe in their own homes. The Justice Department is committed to vigorously protecting the rights of vulnerable tenants subjected to sexual harassment and holding housing providers and managers accountable when they violate the law.”

The lawsuit alleges that for several years Shalash sexually harassed a number of female tenants. Further, the complaint reads that Shalash allegedly "offered housing-related benefits in exchange for sexual contact," and made "unwelcome sexual comments and advances."

The complaint adds that Shalash allegedly entered the homes of the women without their permission, "subjected female tenants to unwelcome touching and groping and taken adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances."

A joint investigation from the Justice Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, resulted in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and compensation for the individuals who were harmed by the alleged sexual harassment.

“My office will not tolerate landlords committing sexual harassment or abuse against tenants,” said HUD Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis. “Adnan Shalash allegedly preyed upon vulnerable tenants’ basic human need for housing. Today’s complaint demonstrates the HUD Office of Inspector General’s commitment to stop landlords who abuse their power over vulnerable tenants and ensuring that victims of their sexual harassment obtain relief.”

