'She was a fighter’: Butterfly garden dedicated to deceased cancer patient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An annual reminder was held Sunday morning at the Arboretum on University of Kentucky's campus that life is short and should be treasured.

The third annual walk began at sunrise for Alexandra Simpson, who died in 2022 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

"My Alexandra was a spitfire,” said Alexandra’s mother, Melanie Simpson Conley. “She was passionate, empathetic, hardworking, and a fighter."

Conley, a former LEX18 anchor, said life during her daughter‘s three battles with cancer was a whirlwind, even though it spanned years.

"We lived hard and fast to squeeze the most out of life, no matter how long she had," Conley said.

Sunday morning around 200 people came out to walk for the annual memorial. This year, a new butterfly garden in Alexandra’s honor was unveiled.

"It's a beautiful cause. Not only does it remember our little girl, Alex, it focuses on the child life program at Golisano's Children's [Hospital] and child life can be music therapy, pet therapy, [or] theater. The kids get to experience a little normalcy when they're being treated,” said Conley.

The butterfly garden is located at 500 Alumni Drive and is now open to the public.