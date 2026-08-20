'She was caring:' Family of Sherri Mitko speaks out after fourth arrest in shooting death

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX News) — A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 70-year-old Sherri Mitko, a Somerset woman, killed inside her home during an attempted robbery on Wednesday, August 12.

Police say 20-year-old McCoy Chaney and three teenagers are now charged with murder in Mitko's death at her home on Lower Line Creek Road.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Pulaski County, Chaney admitted to driving a group of teens to Mitko's home and dropping them off. Court records detail that the group discussed robbing her for firearms.

News Police charge 4th person in connection to murder of Sherri Mitko in Pulaski Co. Web Staff

Investigators say a male voice was heard on the 911 call saying, "We should not have killed her," along with conversations about "walking in blood" and a safe.

Mitko's son, Christopher Mitko, described his mother as the best mom — someone who was always there for others. Sheri adopted Christopher when he was just a baby.

"She was awesome. She was super caring. She definitely spoiled me for sure, like anybody would say that," Christopher said.

He said his mother dedicated herself to helping people, including working with those who had significant disabilities.

"She would do after-school tutoring too for generally more severely handicapped people, and just, you know, help them do basic life skills," Christopher said.

The news of his mother's death turned Christopher's life upside down.

"Yeah, just trying to process that was weird, but in the moment, it just was so like, I don't know. I'm kind of in a paralysis where it's like I don't really know what to think," Christopher said.

He said he never imagined anyone would want to harm his mother.

"I would never think that someone would have that type of feeling towards my mom, so to think that it's like four people do. Who, you know, who are these people?" Christopher said.

Christopher is grieving his mother while also still mourning the loss of his father, who passed away in July. As he looks back on their memories together, he does so with a new level of love and appreciation.

"Like one person touches a lot of lives," Christopher said. "I would have never thought the last time I was gonna talk to her I was gonna be in Cincinnati. So, just share stories while people are there, and share stories about my mom if you have them, um. Because, you know, everyone has different perspectives, and It's just, it's, it's good to hear some positive news," Christopher said.

Chaney is being held on a $1.5 million bond.