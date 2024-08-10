Dogs at Garrard County Animal Shelter facing euthanasia following 'mass intake'

GARRARD CO., Ky. (LEX 18 — Dogs at the Garrard County Animal Shelter are facing euthanasia on Monday due to a recent "mass intake," according to a post from the shelter on Facebook.

According to the post, the "mass intake" was due to the arrest of a man on Friday in an animal cruelty investigation that resulted in a large number of dogs being taken in.

Covering Kentucky Animal hoarding cases affecting shelters Caleb Barnes

The shelter says that dogs available for adoption are featured on its Facebook page in an album titled "available dogs."

Anyone interested in adopting is asked to contact the shelter by messaging them on Facebook to set up a meet-and-greet since the shelter is currently closed to the public. The shelter asks that you allow 24 hours for a response as they are "extremely busy" caring for the animals they have taken in.

The post concludes by saying, "We have set a euthanasia date for Monday. This is NOT what we want to do, but we have no choice!"