Sheriff: 1 deceased, 1 in critical condition following 'serious' crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 52-year-old London man is dead and a 65-year-old London woman is in critical condition following a "serious" vehicle accident that occurred outside of London Saturday evening, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release by Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the collision occurred roughly six miles east of London on East Laurel Road at approximately 6:26 p.m. on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 52-year-old Jason Hoskins of London, who was operating a Dodge Durango, pulled out from a business parking lot onto East Laurel Road, pulling into the path of a Ford F250 traveling westbound, which was being operated by an 18-year-old from London.

According to Root, the two vehicles then collided, and Hoskins was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, where he would later be pronounced deceased from his injuries.

The passenger of Hoskins' vehicle, a 65-year-old London woman, was transported to a Lexington hospital via helicopter due to critical injuries.

A private vehicle transported the 18-year-old driver and passenger of the Ford F250 (an 18-year-old female) to a hospital for possible injuries, Root reports.

As a result of the collision, East Laurel Road was completely shut down as emergency services investigated. Assisting the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on-scene was Bush Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Magistrate Bobby Overbey, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, according to Root.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.