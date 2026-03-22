Sheriff: McKee woman dies from injuries in severe Jackson County car accident

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs has confirmed that a 35-year-old woman died Saturday in a fatal collision on Kentucky Highway 290 via a Facebook post.

According to Isaacs, around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Jackson County 9-1-1 services received several reports regarding a two unit vehicle collision on the 5200 block of KY-290.

When units responded to the area, first responders observed a female trapped in a Toyota Corolla with severe injuries, and another vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado trapped in southbound culvert.

Between Jackson County EMS, the Pond Creek Fire Department, the Sand Gap Fire Department, and the McKee Fire Department, rescue aid was performed to the vehicles, according to the Facebook post.

Through a preliminary investigation, Isaacs believes that the Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on the highway, when the driver crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Chevrolet Silverado. After the incident, the Chevrolet Silverado exited the road, coming to a rest, off in a culvert. Meanwhile, the Toyota Corolla spun out of control, resting at the intersection of KY-290 and Joanie Road.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as 35-year-old Daniele Cox, eventually passed from her injuries, according to Isaacs. The collision remains under investigation.

"We extend our deepest thoughts, prayers, and sympathies to all parties involved," the Facebook post states.

See Isaac's full release below.