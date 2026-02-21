Sheriff: Pulaski County man arrested on charges of child sexual abuse

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man is in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center on child sexual abuse charges, according to a press release.

A press release by Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones states that 43-year-old Jesse Rivera was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 19 after detectives obtained evidence of him having alleged sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

According to the release, the investigation began on Friday, Feb. 13. Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered other alleged victims who claimed that Rivera allegedly sexually assaulted them.

On Feb. 19, Crimes Against Children Detective Jay Picard obtained an arrest warrant for Rivera and arrested him that same day.

Rivera now resides at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond, where he has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 in the first degree.