'Shop With A Hero': Golf scramble raises money for kids holiday shopping

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Shop With a Hero Golf Scramble set out to raise funds for gift shopping during the holiday season. This is the fourth year for the event and the biggest fundraiser of the year for Shop With a Hero.

“It’s always a fun time, this is our biggest outing of the year,” said Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Mayle.

The money raised throughout the year for the Shop With a Hero program goes to a group of 125 kids. In December, the kids are paired with the heroes of the community – the first responders – who take the children on a shopping spree.

Volunteer Linda McCarthy shared, “We go through the store and we get to just tell the kids how much money they get to spend and we get to take them around and have them pick out what they want. Its beautiful.”

“Preparation starts about a week after the event finishes in December,” Mayle said. “We’ve got 125 kids to supply for usually and that takes a lot of effort and a lot of people.”

“For the kids, it’s super exciting,” McCarthy said. “They come in, they’re all amped up, they can’t wait, especially the little ones. And some of them even come dressed up as little officers or police girls, it’s really cute.”

The program originated within the Paris Police Department, titled ‘Shop With a Cop.’ It has since expanded to include firefighters.

“It’s the best feeling in the world whenever you can help supply something that they might not have been able to have otherwise,” said Mayle.

Shop With a Hero will host more events throughout the year, including a cookout and a softball tournament. To learn more about the program, visit https://www.pariskypolice.com/shop-with-a-hero

