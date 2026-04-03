Sianni Appolon: Two-time state champ, trailblazer in girls' wrestling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Girls' wrestling officially became a sanctioned sport in Kentucky in 2023, and its experienced significant growth ever since. According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, 107 girls' teams competed in the postseason this year.

That includes three Lexington students who won state titles this season. Amy Velasco and Elene Niyogoshima won at the state tournament, helping their team at Lafayette High School earn its second team state title. At Henry Clay High School, senior Sianni Appolon won her second state title in a row.

Appolon, who started wrestling just three years ago and is now an All-American, is paving the way for the next generation.

"It's like another version of myself when I get in a wrestling environment," Appolon said.

She first tried on that version of herself three years ago when girls' wrestling was sanctioned in Kentucky. Her health teacher and longtime boys' wrestling coach, Andy Critchfield, saw Appolon's fearlessness before she ever stepped onto the mat.

"Starting girls wrestling, I wanted any and every girl to come to the meeting, and she had the courage to come out and try it, and for any new wrestler, that's really the first battle, taking the chance with something you're not comfortable with or know very well and giving it a shot," Critchfield said.

Appolon admits she knew nothing about wrestling at the start, but a natural talent and discipline quickly took hold.

"A lot of people who watch Sianni wrestle say she's so strong, she's so fast, but she's also very good at the sport of wrestling. She loves to wrestle, and she picks up moves very quickly, as quick as anybody I've ever coached, guy or girl," Critchfield said.

During her sophomore year, Appolon placed fifth at state. Her junior year, she placed first. This year, she had another undefeated season, winning at the state meet and advancing to nationals, also earning All-American honors.

"I felt like there was a lot of pressure for me to be number one, and when I won the state championship that kind of solidified it and it took a lot of weight off my shoulders because it proved that I was number one, but now I can relax and be Sianni," Appolon said.

The pride runs deep for her family, her school, and for the coach who has been dreaming of a state champion.

"I may not get that chance again. I've got a few years left in me. I'd love to have another high school state champ, but it doesn't come easy," Critchfield said.

When Appolon finished fifth at nationals, she was surrounded by girls who prove power and femininity can share the same mat. She encourages other girls to give wrestling a shot.

"I would say try it. You don't have to be perfect at first, just be patient and show up every day and trust that the coaches will push you to where you want to be… Just believe in yourself," Appolon said.

Appolon hopes to continue wrestling in college once she graduates from Henry Clay High School.