'Signing day' for future educators graduating from FCPS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You've heard of "Signing Day" for future college athletes, but on Thursday morning, future teachers got their turn in the spotlight.

Fayette County Public Schools honored 24 seniors for making a commitment to a career in education.

Two of them also received college scholarships, including Jaden-Bush Maltsby.

He's graduating from the Carter G. Woodson Academy at Frederick Douglass High School and attending Kentucky State University. He told LEX 18 he's excited for his next chapter, inspired by his family and former teachers.

"Shoutout to Harrison Elementary," he said. "That's where I first started, and from then on it's been a great experience."

"I come from a family of teachers, a long line of teachers," he added. "Children are the future of today, not tomorrow, and I feel like if can motivate someone and have an impact on them, my life will be great as well."

FCPS officials said they hope the students will return to Fayette County to teach in the future.