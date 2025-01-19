Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Silver alert issued for missing woman out of Winchester

Winchester Dispatch.png
WLEX
Winchester Dispatch.png
Posted

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A silver alert has been issued for 28-year-old Tiffany Spicer, who was last seen at near the Arby's in Winchester Saturday.

Authorities say that Spicer is insulin dependent and experiences mental health issues. She was last seen wearing a pink beanie, a gray jacket and blue jeans, carrying a large mesh laundry bag.

Spicer may have been attempting to hitchhike back to Beattyville to her family.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Winchester Police at 859-745-7403.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18