Sip and stroll: downtown Winchester soon to allow alcohol outdoors

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Winchester is now anEntertainment Destination Center (EDC).

A city ordinance passed near the end of 2024 to make it possible. As of March 15, you can openly have a drink and walk around downtown.

It's allowed Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 pm.

"It just allows for a much more open environment, of being able to walk to a shop with a glass of wine, or beer and it also opens the possibility for more festivals," said Chad T. Walker, owner of the Engine House on Lexington Avenue.

He said participating businesses, including his, will have designated plastic cups with stickers that say the origin of the drink.

"It just kind of has that extra layer of being able to go beyond the boundaries of you have to stay here at a restaurant or you have to stay here with a shop, it blurs those lines to make it one big open community," said Walker.

The city is celebrating with a kickoff on Saturday March 15. It will coincide with the city's St. Patrick's Day festivities. At 3 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting and first official toast.