Situation 'under control' after student allegedly made threat at Caverna Elementary

CAVE CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Clay County said on Tuesday that there is no ongoing threat and the situation is "under control" after a juvenile allegedly made a threat at Caverna Schools.

According to the Cave City Police Department, they, alongside Kentucky State Police, responded to the school on Tuesday after they were informed of the threat.

"The Cave City Police Department takes all threats seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our schools," CCPD said on social media.

Caverna Elementary School confirmed on their social media that a student allegedly threatened another student in the school, a threat that was found to not be credible.

"This incident serves as a reminder of how important it is to talk with our children about the power of their words and the serious consequences that can come from making threats—even jokingly," School Principle Vonda Stockton said. "Please know that any threat made toward another student or our school is taken seriously and will be addressed in accordance with the law."

The incident remains under investigation.