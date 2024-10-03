Watch Now
Skunk found in Lexington neighborhood tests positive for rabies, health department reports

Lexington-Fayette Health Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A skunk found in the Andover Hills neighborhood in Lexington on Thursday has tested positive for rabies, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported.

The department noted that signs have been posted in the area to inform residents of the discovery. Officials reminded the community to make sure that their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccination.

"There does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals and the skunk," and officials asked residents to keep an eye on their pets.

Visit the department's website for more information on rabies control.

