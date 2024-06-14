Skunk found in Lexington test positive for rabies, health department says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A skunk that was found in Lexington has tested positive for rabies, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

LFCHD says the skunk was captured earlier this week by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control on a property on Pleasant Grove Road.

The discovery prompted the health department to post signs in the area on Friday to notify residents of the discovery.

Health department officials are reminding people to ensure that their pets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. State law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets maintain a current rabies vaccination, according to a release from the department.

Officials add that there does not appear to have been any contact between the skunk and neighbors' pets.

News KSP: Human remains found consistent with missing Ohio County infant Web Staff

The release says that rabies is a viral disease that is transmitted from animals to humans by salvia of a rabid animal, commonly by a bite.

You can click here to learn more about LFCHD's rabies control program.