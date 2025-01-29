Skyrocketing egg prices impacting popular Lexington restaurant DV8 Kitchen

(LEX 18) — New signs at the counter at DV8 Kitchen alert customers to what staff already know: egg prices are on fire.

"It's across the board for us as a breakfast and bakery," said Rob Perez, who owns the popular Lexington brunch spot.

He tells LEX 18 the price of a single egg has risen from 28 cents to 62 cents, an increase of 121%. They're now temporarily adjusting menu prices, adding a $0.25 surcharge per egg.

"It's really scary," he said. "You're afraid to lose customers, and raise prices, but with these egg prices, something has to give."

There's not much relief in sight for consumers. According to the USDA, the price of eggs is expected to increase about 20% in 2025, compared to a 2.2% increase in overall food prices.

Perez says he understands customers' frustration with increasing prices.

"Maybe a little patience with restaurants that sell a lot of eggs," he said. "I think we understand people are fatigued with price increases. So are we."