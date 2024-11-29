Small Business Saturday at World's Apart in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Peace Corps volunteer Howard Rackmil returned from Ecuador in the 70s with a handful of hand-knit sweaters, and from there, a business named Worlds Aprt was born.

The address has changed, and the inventory has grown, but the story of Worlds Apart remains as special as it was 47 years ago.

Rackmil said, "We went from doing handknit sweaters to apparel to clothing from around the world, and it's been a fascinating journey."

Rackmil has learned the ebbs and flows of business, and come to appreciate the "most wonderful time of the year."

Since Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010, Americans have spent over $200 billion at mom-and-pop shops like Worlds Apart. According to the small business index, eight in 10 small retail

businesses rely on these holiday sales to meet their annual profit goals.

"So it brings a lot of shoppers in, and instead, ya know, people could go Amazon, and it's not the same experience, and people like to support local business," Rackmil stated.

Rackmil said inflation or not, "Around this time of year, if they like it, it doesn't matter." Especially when purchasing from a familiar face.

I'm very thankful for all our friends out there who support Worlds Apart.

