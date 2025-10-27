SNAP benefit expiration approaching; Local food bank working overtime, needs help to compensate

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As SNAP benefits are set to expire on Nov. 1 as part of the government shutdown, Amen House Food Bank in Georgetown is working to adjust so they can continue supporting the community.

“I’m worried about my volunteers who are already taxed,” Executive Director Michelle Carlisle said. “Actually, we have new people starting today because we sent out that plea that we need help. Just filling those grocery carts, pushing those carts out to the cars and just the logistics of getting the food out of this building."

Now the need for families could increase by roughly 4,000 people who will lose their SNAP benefits in Scott County alone.

“Are we going to double our number of people who come here? We know there are hard working families out there who put SNAP beside a paycheck and weren't coming here. Now that paycheck will be aside nothing. Now they need to come here,” Carlisle said.

She is confident that her donors will come through to keep the shelves stocked and is hoping for more volunteers to help do the work at the food bank, because that effort will be doubled in November to help keep everyone above water.

“We are planning a double distribution for November,” Carlisle began to explain. “Historically, families could come here once a month and get a full grocery cart full of food. In November they can come twice,” she added.

“We'll get through this, but we're not going to get through it alone. We need help,” Carlisle added. “Quite honestly, it’s scary, but we want our families to know that the shelves will be stocked."

*If you’d like to volunteer your time, or donate groceries or money to Amen House in Georgetown, click here for more information: AMEN House

