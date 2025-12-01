Snow removal businesses gear up for first wintry mix of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The bags of leaves on Adam Martin's trailer say "fall," but a mound of salt in his garage indicates that winter is coming.

Martin, who runs Eden's Landscape, isn't alone in his transition from fall to winter. Snow removal businesses and agencies across the region are prepping their machinery ahead of Tuesday morning's blast of winter.

Last year, after a decade in landscaping, Martin decided to add snow removal to his services when he noticed neighbors holed up in their homes.

A single plow on a 4-wheeler snowballed into a small fleet of ATVs and a roster of clients.

"I've had five people right here on my lunch break that have called, saying 'I hope you have me down tomorrow, I hope you're ready,'" Martin said.

He'll be up well before the sun rises in order to stay on track, balancing urgency with technique so driveways aren't damaged by machinery and improper salting.

"I think snow removal is a lot more than pushing snow, same with cutting grass, it's a lot more than just cutting grass," Martin said. "There's a lot of technique to it."

As for homeowners and businesses, Martin advises them to hire smart, not just fast.

"You want to make sure the person you're hiring to do your snow removal is fully insured," Martin said. "So many people are out there, people tripping or falling on the ice, let's say your contractor falls and breaks their ankle on your property, that's a lawsuit for you."

