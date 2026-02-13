'So important to lock your car at night': Winchester Police investigating overnight car thefts

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people stole items from a number of cars overnight, according to the Winchester Police Department. Officers were made aware of suspicious activity on Boone Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“We sent officers out to the scene and they were able to make contact with the individuals,” Chief of Police Travis Thompson said. “It was two individuals who ran on foot from the officers. They were able to apprehend one of the two at that time, had some property on him, some items that looked like they probably came from vehicles.”

Those items included three firearms, as well as cash, some knives, and small personal items. Thompson said there was no forced entry into any of the vehicles. People simply did not lock their car doors.

“Don't keep your valuables in your vehicle if you're going to leave it unlocked,” Thompson added. We go through this every few months. It’s so important to lock your car at night.”

“Frankly, we just don't see very often where somebody physically breaks into a vehicle. They just go around, pull door handles, and if it's open, they get in it and go through it.

Four people reported that their vehicles were burglarized. According to Thompson, these reports – big or small – are important.

“Many people won't report these types of crimes because they won't have anything significant missing,” he said. “They don't realize that when they call us and let us know about it, even if they don't want to report something stolen, it still lets us know what area they were in, what time they were in that area.”

Those details allow police to investigate, talk to neighbors, and find resources like doorbell camera videos.

“It could be key to us building a case against someone,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, the person detained is a juvenile. Winchester Police says they have identified the other person as an adult, but have not found that person yet.

If you have property that was stolen or if you have information or footage to help the investigation, you can contact the Winchester Police Department at (859) 745-7400.