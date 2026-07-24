Soccer night at Gainesway Park brings Lexington families together to build community

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — The World Cup may be over in North America, but soccer's growing popularity in the United States is showing no signs of slowing down. A Soccer Night event Wednesday at Gainesway Park in Lexington brought parents and kids together to learn the sport, eat pizza, and spend time outside.

The event was organized by Walnut Hill Church and the Tates Creek Community Coalition. Several members of Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Super League national championship team also took part.

Kane Renfro, one of the players who attended, said the experience was a highlight.

"It's really fun. You get to play with other kids. You get to teach how to play soccer sometimes to other kids and stuff, so it's really cool."

Dawn Webb, who organizes the Tates Creek Community Coalition, said the event was part of a broader summer outreach effort.

"We've been doing what's called Tates Creek Community Student Outreach Summer Edition, and we've asked different groups to come in and provide food and do some activities and things."

Webb said the turnout reflected the spirit of the program.

"It's been really exciting, and we invited kids and then we also invited their parents to come along as well, and it's a great way for them to work on their soccer skills, but mostly it's a great way to build community."

Organizers said the event also showed how everyone can have fun and build community together.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv