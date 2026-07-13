Solarize Lexington initiative connects homeowners, small businesses and nonprofits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington program aimed at helping homeowners go solar is expanding beyond Fayette County.

City leaders say the "Solarize Lexington" initiative is designed to make the process easier — and safer — for people interested in rooftop solar panels. The program connects homeowners with a vetted installer and can help lower energy costs over time.

Solarize Lexington launched in 2023 as part of the city's sustainability efforts. The program helps homeowners, small businesses, nonprofits and places of worship explore rooftop solar options.

This year, the initiative expanded into Clark, Bourbon, Scott, Woodford and Jessamine counties through funding connected to an EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Planning Grant.

The program works like a group-buying effort, with the city vetting installers before selecting one to work with participants.

"Solar is something that will lessen that homeowner's electricity bill, so there is a cost up front, but it pays for itself over time," said Jada Griggs, Program Manager Senior Sustainability.

The city says homeowners can receive up to a 20% discount off wholesale rates through the program.

Officials also want residents to be cautious of scams, warning the city will never contact people unsolicited about the initiative unless they first fill out an interest form online.

A virtual "Solarize 101" workshop is scheduled for July 16 at 7 p.m. The program runs through Oct. 2, and residents have until Oct. 26 to sign a contract if they decide to move forward.