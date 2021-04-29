Some Kentucky counties waiting out for flooding help

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some areas across Kentucky still waiting for federal help after March's severe flooding may now be considered.

After being left out of the first round, Gov. Andy Beshear requested 26 counties across Kentucky be assessed for FEMA aid.

In Madison and Clark counties, water rose to the top of homes, covered cars and destroyed businesses.

However, they weren't lumped into the nine counties the state originally requested aid for. That's made the road to recovery feel even longer.

"When we weren't included, it was such a surprise. And then we heard it was because we didn't have enough damage level was really a surprise," said John Tucker, owner of the Waterfront Grille and Gathering

It was the same feeling in Madison County.

"When the first one came out. It wasn't either they, you know, they kind of heard, okay, now, we're not gonna get it. Everybody's like, well, this is not fair," said Dustin Heiser, Madison County Emergency Management Director.

Tucker's restaurant was completely flooded. They lost several pieces of equipment inside, had to redo walls, and clean everything that was covered in mud.

When word came down that their counties would be added for FEMA assistance consideration, it was a relief.

"We were kinda looked over for some reason, that didn't get through the first time. So we're hoping that that gets taken care of," said Jerome Adam. "That would mean a lot because a lot of the things weren't covered. Some of it was covered by insurance but a lot of it was not and there are a lot of people in my community and my neighborhood that had no coverage."

Now they wait and hope the federal government sees the damage as it looks in their eyes.

"There's a little more hope. We just gotta hope that the folks at FEMA and in D.C. see it the same way we do," said Heiser.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

FEMA will assess the areas and determine funding on an individual county-level basis.