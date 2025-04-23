Some renovations at Churchill Downs paused due to construction cost 'uncertainty'

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The multi-year development of The Skye, Conservatory and Infield areas at Churchill Downs have been paused due to "increasing uncertainty surrounding construction costs related to tariff and trade disputes as well as current macro-economic conditions," the organization announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, Churchill Downs Incorporated will assess the "evolving economic landscape" in the coming months to evaluate changes in the timing of these projects.

Other renovations to the existing Finish Lines Suites and The Mansion at Churchill Downs Racetrack are expected to be completed in April 2026.

“We are pleased to announce these new projects designed to significantly improve the Finish Line Suites and The Mansion which are two of our most exclusive areas of the racetrack,” said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI, in the release. “The decision to pause the Skye Terrace and infield projects was a difficult one for us to make because we do not want to disappoint our fans; however, we have a responsibility to be disciplined given the recent changes in the economic environment. We remain committed to growing our iconic flagship asset over the long term with projects that will provide new once-in-a lifetime experiences for our guests and deliver best-in-class shareholder returns.”

Both of these projects are expected to cost between $25 and $30 million, approximately.