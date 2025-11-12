Somerset church goes viral after pastor's compassionate response to TikTok experiment

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — It all started with a TikTok experiment and a willingness to lend a helping hand.

A Somerset church is gaining worldwide attention after their pastor's willingness to help what he thought was a mother in need, showcasing the power of compassion in an unexpected viral moment.

TikToker Nikalie Monroe decided to conduct an experiment, calling churches across the country while posing as a mother who needed baby formula for her two-month-old after SNAP benefits were paused. Monroe documented these calls in videos, testing how different congregations would respond to a plea for help.

"I am calling your church to see if they're willing to help feed a hungry baby," Monroe said in one of her videos.

While some churches didn't respond to her request for assistance, one pastor immediately stepped up to help.

"We can-- we can do this. Tell me what it is in case I have to go get it. I'm a great-grandpa. What's it called?" the pastor responded.

That compassionate voice belonged to Johnny Dunbar, pastor of Heritage Hope Church of God in Somerset. TikTok users now know him as "Appalachian Grandpa."

"It's the church's job to feed the hungry children. I said this last Sunday, nobody starves on our watch. Nobody," Dunbar said.

The TikTok videos — and Monroe's account— have since gone viral, with Monroe even visiting the Somerset church in person. However, Dunbar insists his response wasn't driven by his own kindness alone.

"I believe in a God that interacts with his people. I believe that God allowed me a once in a lifetime opportunity to say the right thing," Dunbar said.

The pastor also defended the churches that turned Monroe away during her experiment.

"The people that got the bad publicity are givers. I'm gonna be better. We're all going to be better. We're going to be more sensitive to the need. And now we're more sensitive about how the world looks at us," Dunbar said.

Since the videos went viral, Dunbar said the church has received countless donations from around the world. These contributions will support the church's ministry, including helping those in need.

"How did we get together? A baby. Who brought us together in the first place? A baby. When God had to save humanity what did he send? He sent a baby. Everybody loves a baby," Dunbar said.

What Dunbar finds most profound is how this global connection began with just two people from very different backgrounds and the courage to say "yes."

If you'd like to donate to Heritage Hope Church of God or learn more, click here: Give

