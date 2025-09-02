Somerset community raising ovarian cancer awareness with "'Turn the Towns Teal'

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Survivors and supporters gathered in downtown Somerset Monday evening to participate in the "Turn the Towns Teal" movement, placing teal ribbons throughout the community to raise awareness for ovarian cancer during September's Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizer Wendy Monsanto, a five-year ovarian cancer survivor, brought the national awareness campaign to Somerset four years ago after seeing it in Lexington.

"I've been dealing with this for five years, I've actually lost my hair twice going through chemo, I'm taking a small break now but I'm still fighting," Monsanto said. "I wanted to be a part of that, I wanted to raise awareness, so the next year I brought it down here."

Monsanto described reaching the five-year milestone as significant but sobering.

"A five-year diagnosis is a big milestone. I'm excited to still be here. But also realize I'm on borrowed time," she said.

The event highlighted the challenges in detecting ovarian cancer early. According to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, only about 20% of ovarian cancers are diagnosed in their early stages.

"There's not a reliable detection test for ovarian cancer. There are screenings you can do at UK, but it's not reliable," Monsanto explained. "We hope someday there will be a reliable screening test."

Participants heard from survivors who shared their journeys and discussed the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, which can be difficult to identify.

"We call it the cancer that whispers because the signs and symptoms are not as obvious as some other cancers," one survivor noted.

According to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, ovarian cancer symptoms can be bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or feeling full, and urinary frequency.

Other symptoms include menstrual changes, back pain, fatigue, and stomach issues.

Speakers at Monday evening's event emphasized these are all symptoms that can be easily dismissed by both doctors and patients as either nothing, or "regular" menstrual symptoms.

Organizers emphasized the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare.

"Definitely advocate for yourself when you go to the doctor. If anything doesn't feel right, speak up for yourself. Don't wait for someone to tell you. If you feel something isn't right, be your own advocate. You are in charge of your own body," Monsanto advised.

The teal ribbons placed throughout Somerset serve as both awareness tools and reminders for women to stay vigilant about their health and advocate for themselves in medical settings.