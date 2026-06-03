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Somerset crews clear roadway blocked by tractor-trailer that rolled, lost load

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Somerset Fire Department
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Posted

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX News) — A section of Highway 27 in Somerset is now clear after crews worked Wednesday afternoon to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled and lost its load.

According to the Somerset Fire Department, crews were distracted to the East Cumberland Parkway near the 2400 block of Highway 27. Heavy equeopment was used to right the truck and clear the spilled lumber.

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C2G Environmental also responded to the scene for the truck's leaking fuel tanks.

The driver of the truck was checked and refused treatment and transport.

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