Somerset Fire Department extinguishes structure fire Sunday morning

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The post writes that crews responded to a house fire at the 300 Block of Gibson Lane south of Somerset. Photos from the scene reveal that smoke and flames were coming from inside the home.

The Pulaski County Rescue Squad, the Ferguson, Tateville, Parker's Mill and Burnside Volunteer Fire Departments also assisted the Somerset Fire Department on scene, according to the post.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.